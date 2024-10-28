Jake Doyle-Hayes Hibs future addressed as David Gray lifts lid on why he played against Hearts

Irishman made long-awaited return in Edinburgh derby

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray says that forgotten Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes “is in a good place” right now after making his first competitive appearance for the club in 14 months following a series of injury setbacks.

The 25-year-old came on as an 82nd-minute substitute during Sunday 1-1 draw against Hearts - his first taste of senior action since playing against Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League back in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman has suffered multiple setbacks - including surgery - since injuring his ankle in a training ground incident involving then manager Lee Johnson back in 2022 and while he played 45 minutes of a pre-season friendly during the summer against Edinburgh City, Doyle-Hayes had not been seen prior to weekend Edinburgh derby.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, right, came on late for Hibs against Hearts. | SNS Group

Gray has now challenged the former St Mirren midfielder to win a place in a “competitive” area of his team ahead of facing Ross County in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

"It's excellent for him,” said Gray of Doyle-Hayes. “He deserves it for how hard he's trained. It's been a difficult time for him. Frustration with injuries and challenges that we've had, but at the same time it's just how hard he's worked to get back in there.

“It's good to see him back on the pitch obviously and then the magnitude of the game and everything else just shows you that I had no concerns about him coming on just because of the type of player he is, his temperament and the quality he's got, which he's been showing in training recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's obviously not fully match-fit because he's not had the game-time in his legs but he's been back training for a while now and building on that fitness and he just falls in line with the rest of the group now, which is part of a group that's trying to stick together and work as hard as it can to be successful.

“He's fully recovered and as I say he's in a good place at the moment. He's working hard, doing all the things he needs to do and he's available for selection which is good. He doesn't get phased by occasions. He's got quality on the ball and as I say he's been training well so I've got no concerns over Jake Doyle-Hayes at all.

Captain Joe Newell, right, is back in contention after suspension. | SNS Group

"With the quality he's got, how well he's trained and just his attitude every single day, I think he's someone that, as well as the players have already got in the middle of the pitch, has real strength and depth and quality and competition for places so he's like everybody else. He's going to work as hard as he can to try and get in the team because there is a lot of competition in there as well.”

Hibs will head to Dingwall with their captain Joe Newell, who is available after suspension, and reported a few “bumps and bruises” from the match against Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're waiting to see how everybody comes through,” added Gray. “A few bumps and bruises from the game. Joe Newell is available again and Nicky [Cadden] has had another session this morning so he probably comes more into my thinking as well this weekend.