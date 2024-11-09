Hibs manager has say on 2-1 defeat to St Mirren

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager David Gray understands the fans’ anger and respects them enough not to try to pull the wool over their eyes.

So he was not about to start telling them that a late strike chalked off for offside that would have completed a two-goal, injury-time comeback against St Mirren was a sign of a corner being turned. Instead, Hibs are now deeper in the mire after the 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray described the first half performance, when Hibs conceded twice in the opening 31 minutes, as the worst of his fledgling time as manager. Just one win in 12 games leaves them at the foot of the Premiership and means Gray’s job prospects now look even more precarious. Hibs' next game is in two weeks against Dundee at Dens Park.

Although the brunt of the fans’ anger appeared targeted at the likes of sporting director Malky Mackay and CEO Ben Kensell, Gray had expected to be asked about what the defeat could mean for him. The Hibs board might be tempted to take the easy way out and sacrifice the manager as discord increases.

Stern-faced Hibs manager David Gray at full-time after the 2-1 defeat by St Mirren at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I don't think worried or scared is the right way I feel about it,” said Gray. “I fully understand the noise and rightly so, justifiably so because of the situation we're in. We've talked a lot about it being a new squad and I could come up with 101 excuses. But where we find ourselves isn't good enough. I know it's something I've said now for a number of weeks because of where we are, but one thing I do know is, until someone tells me differently, I'm going to try as hard as I can.

“I will continue to work as hard as I possibly can because no one's more frustrated than me. I also know what's in the group and what we can be. As I say, that 45 minutes was so unlike us but we delivered it so we need to bounce back as quickly as we can, because the players aren't going to change between now and January, minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about everybody working as hard as they can and sticking together to make sure we get through this period. But the question you asked, I fully understand why you would ask it.”

Gray was dismayed by the opening 45 minutes, when a Conor McMenamin double meant Hibs had a mountain to climb in the second half. St Mirren defender Richard Taylor hit the bar with a header to make it 3-0 after 59 minutes and then Martin Boyle saw a penalty saved by away ‘keeper Ellery Balcombe shortly afterwards after the winger was tripped by Mark O’Hara. Hibs did score from the spot in time added on, with substitute Nicky Cadden doing the honours. An even later goal from the same player was ruled out for offside after the ball had struck Dwight Gayle before going in.

“I think it's very hard to draw on any (positives) today because of the situation we've found ourselves in,” said Gray. “I think that's probably the bit that angers me the most.”

“It’s not just one player,” he added, with reference to the opening half. “It’s a lot of players. Shying away from the ball, making mistakes, not taking the ball and individual errors again. A lot of things we have talked about previously, but also the lack of fight and belief in the first half was missing for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad