The winger has more responsibility at Hibs and is helping out youngsters at Easter Road

Such has been the change at Hibs recently, 31-year-old Martin Boyle is now one of the elder statesmen in the Easter Road squad.

It is a situation Boyle is still getting to grips with. For much of his career the practical joker in the dressingroom, the winger is now one of new head coach David Gray's senior lieutenants. The two were team-mates not that long ago Hibs and Boyle still describes his gaffer as a friend.

Gray will rely upon Boyle a lot this season. Age has not caught up with the Australian's searing pace and he has netted three times in the Premier Sports Cup campaign, including a bicycle kick against Queen's Park last time out. He remains an integral part of the team. But he also has another role to play now, as a player youngsters look up to.

"I've obviously seen a lot of managers," reflected Boyle ahead of Saturday's next cup assignment away at Kelty Hearts. "I think it's his [Gray’s] standards, what it means to play for this club. He's been here a long time, he was the captain. I played with him. I still find it hard to call him gaffer. I consider him as a really good friend.

"He's very demanding, he's driven and very respected around here. He's got a gameplan and he has that style of play where he likes his wingers out on the touchline. He likes to attack and have players staying high up the field.

Martin Boyle is now one of the more experienced players at Hibs. | SNS Group

Boyle was one of the first players Gray called after his appointment to make him aware of how key he is to his plans. "I'm trying!" Boyle said of being a leader. "Like I've said before, I'm not the most vocal but I'll help in any way. I like to drive the team with my own performances and standards. If I can keep them really high throughout the season, hopefully I can drive a lot of people on and show by example.

"I'm at the age now where I'm very approachable. I'm not going to turn anyone away if they need any advice. If there's any tips I can give someone, I will."

One of those youngsters is Rudi Molotnikov, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder who scored his first goal for the club in the 5-1 win over the Spiders.

"Speaking to Rudi, he's young and learning his trade," continued Boyle. "He's such a talent. The more confident he can get, the more he can progress. I'll put a little arm around him and give him more encouragement. He's flying at the moment.

"He’s a raw talent, has pace and can use both feet. You saw his finishing ability against Queen’s Park and his range of passing. He has ability in abundance and it’s up to him to strive for more. He has taken a lot of information on which is good. He is working hard and has made the shirt his own at the moment.

"The gaffer has given him the opportunity and he’s grabbed it. He’s look sharp in training. He loves to get at players, gets people off their seats and obviously we have to keep encouraging that.

Boyle has been impressed by teenager Rudi Molotnikov. | SNS Group

“When I was young and coming through I probably gave the ball away 90 times in a game. Neil Lennon said just keep doing what you’re doing, getting on the ball and being as positive as you can and everything will fall into place.

“He’s broken through way younger than I was and it’s fantastic to see the younger generation coming through, hopefully there’s more to follow. He’s a young boy and will make mistakes. But he’s brave and at that age it’s great. Hopefully he can have a fantastic career.”

Molotnikov and Boyle are likely to start on the flanks once more at Central Park against their League One opposition. Victory will all but secure their place in the last 16 and continue the good start under Gray, whose first match in charge was last weekend's 5-0 win over Elgin City.

Hibs look a happier, more structured team under their new manager – even if Boyle has found it hard to adapt to one aspect of his appointment.

“When I spoke to him when he got the job I asked what I was to call him – is it Dave or gaffer?" Boyle revealed. "Since then there’s been a fine sheet introduced that if you call him Dave or mate you get fined a tenner. I’ve paid out quite a bit in the last month! He’s been around the place for so long."

Boyle and now gaffer David Gray were team-mates at Hibs. | SNS Group

Boyle appears a contented figure as he speaks to the press. His campaign last year was frustrating, but he is eager to get back to where he was previously. Not even a wrist injury can keep him down, although the protective cast he had kept so unblemished now has a solitary smiley face on it.

Who drew on the cast, he was asked, with the presumption it is one of his young daughters. "Malky [Mackay, sporting director]," he replied. "He just took me aside. I'm pretty gutted about it, I had it in good nick! I told the girls last week that they could spoil it with a bit of rainbows. He's ruined it but I'm not in a position to say anything, he scares me!"

There still a bit of the old Boyle there, happy to tell tales and joke. He scored his first-ever overhead kick during the week and puts it down to practice with his kids Amelia and Sophia. "At home with the girls I set up the gymnastic mat, just practice bicycle kicks, I just do that in my spare time, " he laughed. "My daughter’s just started gymnastics, I told her the other morning when she woke up that I did a backflip and she never believed me. She’s hard to please, a five-year old. She found it funny."