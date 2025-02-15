Full details ahead of St Mirren v Hibs in the Premiership

St Mirren and Hibs meet in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

The Hibees, who are on a great run of form, are hoping to put pressure on the teams above them in their quest for Europe. However, they are against a St Mirren team that has beaten them twice already this season and have their own top-six ambitions.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

St Mirren v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Hibs takes place on Sunday, February 16 at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 2pm.

St Mirren v Hibs TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen the match for live coverage. The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sport 1, a channel that is available on Sky and Virgin platforms.

St Mirren v Hibs live stream

Premier Sports will show the match on their website and on the Premier Player app.

St Mirren v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One.

St Mirren v Hibs team news

St Mirren’s Conor McMenamin (calf) remains out, Alex Iacovitti (hamstring) will join in training next week while Scott Tanser is a doubt.

Recent signing Alasana Manneh has put himself in contention for a Hibs debut. Joe Newell (groin), Elie Youan (foot) and Marvin Ekpiteta (thigh) are closing in on comebacks but not this weekend.