What channel is St Mirren v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
St Mirren and Hibs meet in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.
The Hibees, who are on a great run of form, are hoping to put pressure on the teams above them in their quest for Europe. However, they are against a St Mirren team that has beaten them twice already this season and have their own top-six ambitions.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
St Mirren v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Hibs takes place on Sunday, February 16 at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. Kick-off is at 2pm.
St Mirren v Hibs TV channel
Premier Sports have chosen the match for live coverage. The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sport 1, a channel that is available on Sky and Virgin platforms.
St Mirren v Hibs live stream
Premier Sports will show the match on their website and on the Premier Player app.
St Mirren v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One.
St Mirren v Hibs team news
St Mirren’s Conor McMenamin (calf) remains out, Alex Iacovitti (hamstring) will join in training next week while Scott Tanser is a doubt.
Recent signing Alasana Manneh has put himself in contention for a Hibs debut. Joe Newell (groin), Elie Youan (foot) and Marvin Ekpiteta (thigh) are closing in on comebacks but not this weekend.
Referee Ross Hardie will take charge of proceedings in Paisley.
