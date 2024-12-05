Hibs weigh up possible January recall for Dylan Vente - 'I'd never ever close the door'
Hibs manager David Gray insists Dylan Vente could still have a future at the club as he refused to rule out recalling the striker from his loan at PC Zwolle in January.
Vente has netted three times in 13 appearances for the Eredivisie side since joining on a season-long loan deal in August while Hibs have had to make do without the services of summer signing Kieron Bowie due to a long-term hamstring injury.
Asked about the prospect of bringing Vente back to Easter Road when the window opens, Gray said: “I think it’s great that he’s went out on loan and playing and scoring goals.
“I think that’s important for any striker to want to be able to do that. When you look at the group, you look at Kieron Bowie – the decisions you make at the time, you do it for what you believe is the right decision at the time. And by the time January comes, Kieron will be getting close to coming back.
“Dylan’s out on loan at the moment, nothing can change between now and Christmas, all he can do is keep working as hard as he can, keep trying to play games and score as many goals as he can, because the more he does that, the better position he’ll be in.”
Pressed on whether Vente has a future under him at Hibs, Gray added: “I think you’ve always got futures, you never know.
“I’d never ever close the door on anybody, absolutely not. He’s still a contracted player, he’s still a very good player, you can clearly see that, he’s a goal scorer, and I think that would just be something that we address when it can actually be changed, or looked at, because at this moment in time, obviously the window’s closed.”
