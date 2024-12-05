Dutch striker currently on loan in the Netherlands

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager David Gray insists Dylan Vente could still have a future at the club as he refused to rule out recalling the striker from his loan at PC Zwolle in January.

Vente has netted three times in 13 appearances for the Eredivisie side since joining on a season-long loan deal in August while Hibs have had to make do without the services of summer signing Kieron Bowie due to a long-term hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the prospect of bringing Vente back to Easter Road when the window opens, Gray said: “I think it’s great that he’s went out on loan and playing and scoring goals.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente is currently on loan with PC Zwolle in the Netherlands. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I think that’s important for any striker to want to be able to do that. When you look at the group, you look at Kieron Bowie – the decisions you make at the time, you do it for what you believe is the right decision at the time. And by the time January comes, Kieron will be getting close to coming back.

“Dylan’s out on loan at the moment, nothing can change between now and Christmas, all he can do is keep working as hard as he can, keep trying to play games and score as many goals as he can, because the more he does that, the better position he’ll be in.”

Pressed on whether Vente has a future under him at Hibs, Gray added: “I think you’ve always got futures, you never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad