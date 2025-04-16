Hibs' rivals warned to expect 'nightmares' from key player next season

Striker will only get better after a pre-season, reckons Gray

Hibs head coach David Gray says there is more to come from in-form striker Kieron Bowie as he continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Bowie, 22, was signed from Fulham Athletic last summer, but missed four months of the season after he ruptured his hamstring with playing for Scotland Under-21s in September.

Hibs have drip-fed him back into the first-team picture since January and while he has started some matches, he has also been used as an impact sub for Mykola Kuharevich over the past few weeks. And with a full pre-season behind him after the summer, Gray feels Hibs fans can be excited about what the striker can achieve next term.

Kieron Bowie scored twice for Hibs at the weekend. | SNS Group

"I think he'll massively benefit from a full pre-season,” said Gray on Bowie. "We forget that he had a bit of a pre-season but he was also returning from a longer-term injury as well. He's never had a consistent run at it. He probably played games when he arrived quite quickly and got that buzz and adrenaline rush from being back.

"He's been playing catch-up a little bit in terms of building up fitness between games. He's still affecting games and he's another one that is a massive part of what we're trying to do.

Bowie bagged a brace in Hibs’ 4-0 win over Dundee last weekend to take his total to the season for five goals and Gray reckons his cameo off the bench was a prime example of what the former Raith kid brings to the table.

‘Nowhere near best of Kieron’

"He’s got all the attributes and he is a defender’s nightmare as well, big strong physical boy but he’s also got that quality,” continued Gray. “We’re still not anywhere near seeing the best of Kieron yet. He is desperate to get to the highest level possible, which is a big thing and he knows he has work to do.