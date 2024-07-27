Head coach admits he would like more options ahead of league opener

Head coach David Gray says he would like a new forward signed before Hibs' Premiership opener against St Mirren next weekend, but once again insisted the club will not bring in players for the sake of it.

Gray only has one senior No 9 at his disposal in Dylan Vente, who drew a blank in Saturday's 4-0 win over Peterhead that ensures progress into the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup. However, the Dutchman missed three very presentable opportunities against the League Two opposition and he has not scored since netting a hat-trick against Elgin City in the opening game of the campaign. Gray has made no secret of his desire to replenish his striking options and hopes progress will be made in "days rather than weeks".

Hibs tried to sign Simon Murray from Ross County earlier this month, but the 32-year-old opted for his hometown club Dundee on a three-year deal. Gray insists tireless work is going on in the background to land the right players but made no secret of his wish to have fresh blood to choose from against the Buddies next Sunday.

"It's something I've said many times about bringing the right ones in," said Gray on the hunt for strikers. "Obviously I'd rather done it three-to-four weeks ago, we always want to do it as quickly as we can because the earlier you can get working with the players, the better. But we also know it needs to be the right person.

"Would I like someone in before the weekend to give us strength and depth? One hundred per cent, but it's not as simple as that. There's hard work going on every single day to do that, and that's all we can do at the moment, keep working as hard as we can to bring in the right people to strengthen what we've got. It can't just be a number coming in, it has to be someone who enhances what we've already got.

"It can be frustrating for everyone involved. I understand that. That's the nature of when a transfer window is open, you'll naturally get ins and outs and it's about making sure the process is right to bring the right people in. That's what we need to trust in. Hopefully we'll get it right in days rather than weeks."

Hibs were without wide forwards Elie Youan and Harry McKirdy against Peterhead, with the latter's absence a surprise. "Harry just felt ill during the night," Gray explained. "He didn't make the squad today and I'll catch up with him after the game and see how he's feeling. Hopefully it's just an overnight thing and he'll be feeling better in the next day or so."

Hibs were largely untroubled by Peterhead as they topped Group C, but there was a concerning moment when defender Warren O'Hora was substituted on the 20-minute mark due to injury. The 25-year-old has impressed at the centre of the Hibees' defence since coming in from MK Dons and Gray will not want to be without the Irishman for the trip to Paisley.