Hibs reaction: David Gray aggrieved with VAR intervention - but more so with performance of team

Hibs denied victory at the death after Bowie goal ruled out

Hibs manager David Gray admits he was more frustrated with his team’s performance than the officiating after Livingston twice fought back to earn a draw.

Gray was aggrieved that Kieron Bowie had an effort ruled out for offside at 2-1 by VAR Andrew Dallas. His mood was then compounded in injury time when VAR intervened over a Nicky Cadden handball and substitute Graham Carey made no mistake from 12 yards.

The Leith side went ahead after just 17 seconds through Jamie McGrath before Jeremy Bokila levelled in the 37th minute. Martin Boyle restored Hibs’ lead in the second half before Livingston struck to claim a draw.

Hibs' Martin Boyle and Livingston's Jerome Prior in action during the 2-2 draw at the Home of the Set Fare Arena.

Gray said: “I’m not going to moan about officials because I don’t think we were good enough. If Kieron makes it three it’s different, but I don’t want to contradict what I said.

“It needs to be explained where they’ve drawn the lines and why they drew the lines the way they have, because it looks pretty onside to me.

“But at the same time, it’s a factual thing. The technology we use, whether it’s good enough, I don’t know. But I’m not going to moan about it. In the big moments we didn’t do enough to see it out.

‘Second best all over the pitch’

“You have to make sure you get over the line when you’re not at your best and we didn’t do that.

“We are very frustrated, we couldn’t ask for a better start but from that moment until half-time we were second best all over the pitch.

“Livi were first to second balls, it was a collective for us at that point so we spoke to the players at half-time.

“We needed a reaction because the players knew they were below what we wanted. We got that so we’re very frustrated to not see the game out.”

Livingston manager David Martindale praised the fighting spirit of his bottom-placed side in managing to earn a point.

He said: “It’s hard saying we never started the game well because we didn’t defend the action well but it’s a good strike.

“Losing a goal so early gave us a mountain to climb. When you are where we are in the league you’re taking a lot of punches and it would have been easy for us to go under at that point.

“But I thought they were magnificent. Hibs tweaked things a bit, we managed to get a foothold back in the game and I felt we deserved to get something from it.