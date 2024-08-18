Hibs' new signing battles back from adversity - and how his move helps his parents

Nicky and Chris are reunited at Easter Road - and brothers can’t wait to get started

Separated by just a minute at birth nearly 28 years ago, the prospect of only a few yards standing between twins Nicky and Chris Cadden as Hibs players today is one they are relishing.

Nicky made it a Cadden family reunion at Easter Road earlier this month when he joined on a three-year deal following a spell south of the border with Forest Green Rovers and then Barnsley.

After coming through the Motherwell academy together - where they were coached by dad Steve - a former pro himself with Albion Rovers - the pair went on different paths.

Nicky, the elder by just 60 seconds, in particular has had to battle his way back from adversity. Released from Motherwell on the day Chris was handed a new deal, the left-sided wing-back moved into the part-time ranks with Airdrie before spells at Livingston and Morton.

Nicky Cadden hopes to make his Hibs debut against Celtic. | SNS Group

When Hibs head coach David Gray got in touch about the opportunity to move to Easter Road and play alongside with his sibling, Nicky did not have to be asked twice.

With his fitness improving following a long summer off, he is hoping to make his debut in this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup clash at Celtic, Nicky is likely to feature, while Chris could be tasked with patrolling the opposite flank.

“It's always something we wanted to do when we were younger," said Nicky. "In the profession we're in there’s not a lot of people who get to play first team football with your twin brother, it's pretty good and I can't wait to obviously get to play with him. I’ve only played against him once and that was a weird feeling.”

While hundreds of miles separated the brothers as they forged their own careers, the pair remained close So it was not hard for Nicky to get the lowdown on Hibs when they made their interest clear.

Nicky added: “Chris gets on really well with Dave Gray and can’t speak highly enough of the gaffer. And obviously once I spoke to the gaffer I could see he was a good guy and what he wanted of me I could get on board with that. And yeah, playing for a big club like Hibs is something you can't really turn down.

Twin brothers Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden are together at Hibs. | SNS Group

“Me and Chrissie talk to each other every day, so he knows what's happening and he knew there was an interest from Hibs and obviously he's like, ‘come on join me’. It's a good feeling when you know somebody in the building before you come in. I know a few of them from Chrissie's wedding at the end of the year and I'm delighted to be here now."

The brothers playing for the same team will also make life easier for the Cadden family in making sure they do not miss a minute of action that either of them play. That was a challenge when Nicky was down the road.

“My mum and dad used to have two screens trying to watch two games at once,” laughed Cadden. It makes it a lot easier. I remember I tried to do it. I was injured and Chrissie was playing and my team were playing.

“I’m trying to watch Chrissie, I'm trying to watch my team and I was like, ‘I don't know how you do it actually’ My dad and my mum do really well with that, and my dad still picks on stuff that I thought he wouldn't see because he'd try to watch Chrissie and me at the same time.

“He's a murder! I remember I scored a hat-trick and I've phoned my dad and I’m buzzing. He’s like, ‘this week you can do better!’. I've got a match ball in the car on the way home, but I wouldn’t change it, it keeps me right and keeps my feet on the ground.”

Cadden could not have asked for a harder assignment as he looks to make his debut today. Hibs spent most of last Sunday chasing shadows in a passive 2-0 defeat to the Bhoys. On that evidence, many will have already written them off in today’s last-16 tie.