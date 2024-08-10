Mykola Kuharevych has not seen some of his family members for more than two years. | SNS Group

In a revealing interview, new Easter Road hitman speaks candidly on situation in war-torn nation

Want to put football into perspective? Then speak to new Hibs signing Mykola Kuharevych, who has to ply his trade while worrying about family and friends back in his homeland.

Ukraine continues to be invaded by Russia, a brutal conflict that has been going on since February 2022. Kuharevych has not been back to the nation since it began. Rivne, in the west of the country, is not as badly affected as other parts, but the 23-year-old has mates on the front line. He has not seen some of his nearest and dearest for two years now.

“Obviously it’s hard for me, a hard question," says the softly-spoken striker. "Since the war, I haven’t been home yet. It’s hard to get there now. And it’s also not allowed to even invite all of my family to come here. Only my mum and my sister have visited here. The rest of the family, I haven’t seen them since the start of the war. They can’t come here - and I haven’t been home. So it’s hard.

“I am in contact with them, of course. Every day. Home is in the west of Ukraine. So my mum and sister have been over a few times, just for a vacation. They have told me about everything at home. From what they tell me, it’s not as bad as it was at the start of the war. But you never know what can happen every day, they know that.

“People have grown used to living with things every day – attacks, sirens, bombs, they know to expect it. It’s very dangerous, very scary, yet they are used to it now. For me, focusing on football is almost like a habit now. And football helps me to switch off from the situation back home.

“When I come to training or a game, when I step on the football pitch, I absolutely turn my mind onto the game. I try to enjoy myself, enjoy the team, enjoy the job I’m doing. That helps.

Modern technology allows him to chat to pals back home - but they have to be careful. “Some of my friends, people I know, they are right there on the front line," Kuharevych reveals. "I speak to them sometimes. But it’s not good to speak, because people can overhear what we’re talking about, get information. We have to be careful what we say. We have to ask simple questions, nothing specific about where they are or what is happening."

Naturally, what is happening some 2000 miles away acts as a spur for Kuharevych and his countrymen. “Of course I am inspired by them," he continues. "They are big people, great people, who stay on the line now. We cannot imagine what they are feeling, staying and fighting for your place, for your children, for your future. Every day is so hard for them. We have to help them as much as we can – and ask the right people to help stop the war.

Kuharevych was on loan at Hibs during the 2022-23 campaign. | SNS Group

“But football means the people they can switch their minds off from the war. Every day there is news about the fighting, some good, some bad, but always this tension. Football can be a bit of a release of emotions. They are following all the Ukrainian Championship, our teams competing in Europe, the national team, Olympic games now, it’s helping a bit."