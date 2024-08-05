Captain tells fans that it ‘will get better’ after humbling by St Mirren

As captain, it was Joe Newell who had to face the music and try to pick over why Hibs started the Premiership season in such limp fashion by losing 3-0 to St Mirren.

The Hibees fell apart in the second half of their match against the buoyant Buddies in Paisley, shining the spotlight on the group of players already at the club and those required to be brought in to turn fortunes. After finishing eighth in the league last season, the goal is to be back competing for the European places. There will need to be swift improvement for that to happen.

“Very tough to take," was Newell's assessment of the 90-plus minutes in Paisley. "It’s been a very good few weeks bar the Kelty game which I don’t need to go into but we’ve had a good month, a good pre-season, and we had so much confidence and enthusiasm.

“But we were miles off it in the second half and not good enough. We need to get away from that. We need to get away from the way we just went under, basically. I can’t say much more than that really, except it has to be better and it will be better.

“There’s no panic. It’s very hard to come and sit in front of the media without having seen any of it back - I’ve not seen the goals yet. It’s obviously very annoying and frustrating and we’re angry, because we know we’ve let ourselves down.”

Joe Newell knows Hibs have to better after losing 3-0 to St Mirren | SNS Group

Newell agreed that the defeat by St Mirren was a wake-up call to the whole squad. “Yes - not that we should need that coming here," he replied. “St Mirren are a very good side; they proved that last year. We knew exactly what to expect, we worked on all their strengths during the week, and I think you saw that in the first half.

“We felt in control of the game, we just didn’t put our chances away. Then straight away in the second half, they scored, and that’s perfect for a team like them who are so well organised and resolute. It’s tough then but the second goal … we can’t just go under like that. It’s not acceptable.”

It doesn't get any easier for Newell and Co. Champions Celtic visit Hibs on Sunday. "It’s the first home game of the season, and there’s a long way to go but as captain and as one of the older guys now, it’s about getting that feeling back that it isn’t the end of the world," said Newell. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned which we’ll have to learn quickly. We saw last year when we lost our first three games, and then you’re climbing. We have to learn quickly and respond quickly.”

Asked for a message to the Hibs fans, Newell added: “I’ve said it a lot of times over the years but there’s been change at the club, there will carry on being changes - I don’t think we’re done in the window yet. But please stick with us - we have worked extremely hard over pre-season, and that’s why it’s probably the most frustrating thing, because this result doesn’t reflect what we’ve been working on and where we want to get to.