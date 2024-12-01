Hibs' Jordan Smith opens up on career - 'I've done well to stay in the game'

Goalkeeper hopes to kick on ahead of Celtic clash

As the pressure eased a little on him, Hibs head coach David Gray allowed himself a glass of wine on Saturday night to celebrate his team’s 3-0 victory over Motherwell. Goalkeeper Jordan Smith would have been permitted to crack open the bubbly.

Even taking into account the magnitude of Hibs’ victory, which lifted them off the bottom of the Premiership table, this was a champagne moment for 29-year-old Smith, who was playing only his second league match since March 2021 and had been on the end of criticism for adding to Hibs’ costly catalogue of individual errors against Aberdeen during the week.

Smith’s feeble punch from a Dons corner allowed Nicky Devlin to net and then he was weak in dealing with an albeit spectacular overhead kick from Ester Sokler in the same game. Given fellow stopper Josef Bursik has been criticised strongly for his displays recently and was rightly dropped by Gray, the focus turned swiftly on to Smith, who has never been a No 1 in his career.

A back-up for years at Nottingham Forest and then at Stockport County last season, Smith now has the chance to establish himself as Hibs’ No 1. He showed admirable fortitude to earn a clean sheet against Motherwell, making one smart stop from Zach Robinson and dealing with all the basics well. More diminutive than the average keeper, he kept his back three ahead of him in check and his smile beaming from ear to ear told the story as he spoke in the media room at Fir Park.

On his own journey, Smith said: “Football is a difficult industry, and personally I feel I've done well to stay in the game. I've sought out opportunities and I've been very fortunate that the gaffer's shown a bit of faith in me and thrown me in.

“He admitted I was put in at the deep end on Tuesday night but you can't make apologies for it, that's the way it works. I'm really happy to be playing but the only way I'm going to stay in the team is by making sure things keep happening like they did today.

“That's taking nothing away from Joe Bursik, everybody's been struggling. There's been massive scrutiny on everything we've been doing, probably deservedly so, but that's the way it is. He's a fantastic goalkeeper with great pedigree. He was signed to be the number 1 for a reason and we're just going to bring out the best in each other now and for whoever gets to play, we have to make sure we keep getting results like these.”

Smith was a free agent during the summer and admitted he has taken a slight risk by trying his hand in Scottish football. “I've been very fortunate that I've been at quite elite clubs,” he continued. “Nottingham Forest speaks for itself - that may be me being a bit arrogant being up in Scotland when it's more of a big club in England.

“And then Stockport was a different challenge, but they were all very professional atmospheres with really high standards and I think when you're not playing, everybody asks why not, and it's taking that risk to drop down to a lower division or standard potentially.

“It takes a fair bit of resilience to back myself and say, ‘you know what, I'm going to break my way into the team’ and fortunately enough I've now got two games under my belt, and one ends in a clean sheet.”

Smith admitted it was difficult to come in during a time when Hibs as a whole are struggling. “You probably think you're ready more than you know you are,” he said. “It's no secret that I made a bit of whiff on the second one on Tuesday and even looking at the third goal, I still think that's one that I should save because of where it goes.

“It would be easy for me to just say I'm a bit rusty and just buy myself that excuse, but that's not something we can do. We're at an elite level, this is a top division so we need to make sure that whoever is playing is the best version of themselves and gives the team the best platform to get results.”

Despite his lack of minutes as a professional - Smith has only made 79 competitive senior appearances his career - he has never doubted himself. “I think that's testament to my character,” he added. “Not to big myself up - but I could have taken an easier route but that's not the way I like to do things, because when you get days like today, that makes it all worthwhile.”