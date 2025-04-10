Hibs have 1948 record in view but Martin Boyle situation not altered

Hibs head coach David Gray is preparing for Sunday's visit of Dundee. | SNS Group

Gray plans to use motivational stat ahead of Dundee match

Hibs are experiencing the sort of season where records can be toppled and the next one in head coach David Gray’s sights is going 17 league games unbeaten for the first time since 1948.

Avoiding defeat against Dundee on Sunday at Easter Road in their final pre-split match would match a feat set by the Famous Five in its infancy. It would also go some way to keeping Hibs on course to finish third and Gray admits that he uses such landmarks to inspire his players.

"It's incredible really and the players deserve all the credit,” Gray said of the prospect of being invincible for 17 games. "It's a long time ago and it's very difficult to do that, clearly as it's not been done since 1948. Seventeen would equal it and that's great. It's good to have different markers to look at changing history in positive ways.

"I said before the Rangers game, it was 2018 the last time we won at Ibrox in the league and we managed to change that. We keep constantly trying to find incentives to keep driving the players forward. We set a target internally about how many points we want to take into the split once we got into that third place. We're well on track to achieving that but we need to make sure we finish with three points."

When asked if he uses history often in team meetings, Gray continued: "They'll be made aware of the record. I do use them at times, depending on the game and the occasion. Some people love the idea of changing history. For some it goes straight over their heads - they just want to play football and win! If it makes one per cent to difference to one player, it's well worth doing.

"Everyone is driven by different things. We have an opportunity to finish the season really strongly. We can't go into these games just thinking because everything's going so well that it will be given to us. We know it'll be a difficult game and you saw with St Johnstone going and beating Celtic, what that did to the league.

"Everyone is fighting for something and with us playing on the Sunday, other results will already be in. That might tighten things up again. That's what's great about this time of the season, everything matters."

Martin Boyle’s big Hibs goal

One player who does have a target to hit is Martin Boyle, the forward who is currently on 95 goals for Hibs. With his contract up at the end of the season, the remaining six matches may be the last chance for the in-form Australian to reach the ton.

"It's something he's driven by,” said Gray. “He has mentioned it himself. I think I got it wrong the other day when I first said it. I put an extra goal on and he wasn't happy! I'd like to see him get 101, that would be amazing.

"He's playing at the very top of his game at the minute and you can see that. His energy is incredible and he was unfortunate not to get another one at Ibrox when he ran through. If we can keep proving him with chances, play on the front foot he is a constant threat. He's demonstrated that for a number of years and he's in a good place."

Martin Boyle is chasing down 100 goals for Hibs. | SNS Group

Gray was asked if his recent exploits had altered the landscape on contract talks with the 31-year-old and the head coach added: "I don't think our conversations have accelerated or changed. The minute you go into the last six months of a contract, there's always a conversation about what's going to happen and where the future lies.

"The minute you allow someone's contract to go into that last six months, they're able to speak to anybody. That's something you just need to be open and honest with, throughout the process. We've spoken a lot about it and we're all comfortable with where we are situated at the minute.