Hibs Europa League draw: When is the draw, how to watch, and who Hibs could face

Hibs set to learn first match of 2025-26 season

Hibs would not have anticipated being involved in this week's Europa League qualifying round draws when they secured a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

However, that is where they find themselves after being denied direct entry into the Europa League play-off round and a guaranteed parachute into the Conference League by Aberdeen, who claimed this prize for themselves as a result of their shock win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup final last month.

It means that David Gray's men will start their 2025-26 campaign in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, with the ties due to be played on July 24 and 31.

Hibs will warm up for that clash with a pre-season training camp in the Netherlands followed by friendlies against Rot-Weiss Essen on July 9 and Bolton Wanderers on July 19, with a closed doors match against Bournemouth in between.

Hibs will discover their Europa League second qualifying round opponents on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League draw

When is the draw for the Europa League second qualifying round?

The draw takes place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw starts at 12 noon UK time.

How to watch the Europa League second qualifying round draw

The draw will be broadcast live on UEFA.com and is free to watch.

Who Hibs could face in the Europa League second qualifying round

David Gray’s men will be unseeded for the draw and could face a number of big names. While the list will be narrowed down on the morning of the draw, potential opponents at this stage include FC Midtjylland (Denmark), Anderlecht (Belgium), FC Lugano (Switzerland) and Braga (Portugal). Should Hibs be drawn against one of the teams competing in the first qualifying round then possible opponents include the winner of the ties involving Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Legia Warsaw (Poland), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) or Partizan Belgrade (Serbia).

Hibs will remain in Europe regardless of the outcome. Victory would take them to the third qualifying round (draw on July 21) although their seeding is unknown. A defeat would drop them into the Conference League third qualifying round, where they are guaranteed to be unseeded. That draw is also on July 21 and the ties across both competitions take place on August 7 and 14.