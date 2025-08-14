Hibs head coach reacts to incredible European night at Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray hailed his team’s resolve for overcoming Partizan Belgrade to reach the play-off round of the Conference League - and had particular praise for villain-turned-hero goalkeeper Jordan Smith.

Leading the Serbians 2-0 from the first leg, Hibs found themselves pegged back by the interval after Smith made two errors in allowing efforts from Milan Vukotic and Jovan Milosevic to get past him. However, after a wonder-strike from Kieron Bowie on the hour-mark to nudge Hibs back in front in the tie, Smith made three excellent saves before Milosevic again netted to force extra time right at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Cadden scored on 100 minutes in what turned out to be the decisive strike, but Smith made two key blocks after that to book a play-off round date with Polish side Legia Warsaw, with the first leg at home next Thursday.

Hibs head coach David Gray celebrates the win over Partizan Belgrade. | SNS Group

Gray said: “It was a brilliant performance for the players to come through that tie over two legs. We spoke a lot [about character] yesterday. I was asked a lot about the importance of the first goal, never mind being 2-0 down. I think that was the big thing.

“Half-time came at a really big time for us, to get in at 2-0 at half-time. I actually thought we played really well in the first half. Shape was good, structure was good, created big chances within the game, knowing that they were going to have a bit of the ball and have to come after us because they were 2-0 down.

“Unfortunately, we didn't take our chances and then it's a couple of mistakes that we know about from Smudge [Smith]. He didn't cover himself in glory, but even the second one, there were we can defend that better. Edge of the box, not tracking runners. So we find ourselves 2-0 down, that was the message at half-time: this is a massive test of your character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs’ big test of character

“It's not about ability, we've just demonstrated that you're good enough to do it. It's not to do with shape, the shape was good. It's about the test of character and I think we've certainly done that. And then to find ourselves 3-2 up, which was great on the tie, and then to be pegged back in the very last second again. Again, another massive test of character to go into extra time.

“And then in extra time, I thought we handled that a little bit better than we did towards the end of 90 minutes. Only really gave up the one big chance. But I'm delighted for Smudge for his second half and extra-time performances because a big test of his character tonight.

“He did and he fully deserves it to make sure we're in the next round for how consistent he's been for such a long time.”

Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith made some big saves after two errors. | SNS Group

Gray revealed that he never thought about subbing the keeper at half time because he knew what characteristics his No 1 possesses. “I never considered taking him off,” continued the head coach. “It's easy to say that now, clearly. As I said, I know his character. I know him as a person. I spoke to him. He knew. He held his hand up straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no doubts about Smudge in the second half. What he does do then is he doesn't take any risks. He didn't overplay, he didn't put himself in positions again. He simplified his game and made some big saves. That's all you can ask of your goalkeeper in those moments. I'm delighted for him.”

Gray was also ecstatic for Bowie after his incredible strike. “It's a good clearance,” joked Gray, before continuing: “No, as I say, take his goal out of it, he was exceptional tonight.

More to come from Bowie

“Everything he'd done from the first second onwards, a real handful. Everything we've spoken about Kieron before was there again to see, his goal was a special goal for a special night.

“I'm delighted for him on a personal level because of what he's been through. He's had a lot of praise recently, deservedly so, but he's been through a lot as well. Two really long-term injuries, it's a real test of character to keep going into the gym every day, keep working hard. Join a new club, then get a setback again, then need an operation on it, to then pull himself through that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad