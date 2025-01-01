Hibs begin squad purge as two players leave - and more could follow

Out-of-favour duo leave Easter Road outfit

Hibs have begun a 2025 clear-out of their squad by allowing two fringe men to leave.

Midfielder Nohan Kenneh has joined fellow Premiership side Ross County on loan for the rest of the season, while striker Josh O’Connor has moved to Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders on a permanent deal.

Kenneh, who joined Hibs in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United, has struggled to become a permanent fixture in the Hibs first team and moves back to the Staggies, where he was on loan two seasons ago. With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, it signals the end of the Liberian’s time at Easter Road.

Nohan Kenneh has moved back to Ross County. | SNS Group

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: “Nohan is going back to a club that he knows very well and has fond memories of. Hopefully, this move will benefit him and allow him to continue to improve and develop. I would like to thank him for being a top young professional in his time at Hibs and wish him every success in his future career.”

On bringing Kenneh to Dingwall, Ross County boss Don Cowie said: “We are pleased to bring Nohan back to the club. He had a really positive impact on the team in his first spell and played an important part in retaining our Premiership status. He helps to bring a different dimension to our midfield area. We thank Hibs for their co-operation in concluding this deal.”

Kenneh was not the only player to depart Hibs on the first day of the transfer window. Academy graduate O’Connor - the son of former Hibs hitman Garry - has been on the periphery of the main squad and the 20-year-old will be allowed to pursue his career in Northern Ireland after Crusaders agreed an undisclosed fee and a sell-on clause with Hibs. He made three senior appearances during his time at Easter Road and also had loan spells at Airdrieonians and Dundalk.

Josh O'Connor has left Hibs permanently. | SNS Group

Mackay commented: “We would like to thank Josh for all his hard work and efforts during his time with the club. He is a great lad who has represented Hibs with pride all the way through the age groups in the academy to making his First Team debut. Everyone at the club wishes Josh the best of luck with his next move and all the best for the future.”