Hibs 'are a really good team' as battle lines drawn ahead of Dundee United revenge mission

Cadden feels a win is coming for Easter Road side

Nicky Cadden is adamant Hibernian are “a really good team” who just need a victory to kick-start their campaign.

The Easter Road side are currently second bottom of the William Hill Premiership after winning only one of their 10 matches so far.

Hibs have let leads slip in the closing minutes of four of their last eight fixtures and – after five in a row without victory – winger Cadden feels they just need to find a way to grind out three points and get themselves on track.

“I think we just need one win,” he said. “Once we get that out the road I think we’ll be fine. We’re a good group, a good group of boys.

“I’ve been in changing rooms that are a lot worse than that and were doing a lot better so I think it’s just about getting that first win and knowing that we can do it, and then it’ll take care of itself. Once we get that first win, I think it’ll snowball from there.”

Nicky Cadden is convinced a win is coming soon for Hibs. | SNS Group

Hibs have drawn their last two matches and Cadden, who returned from a four-game injury absence in Wednesday’s stalemate at Ross County, is adamant a victory is not far away.

“It’s very close, very close,” he said. “Even in the games when I was injured, I’m watching and I’m thinking ‘we’re a really good team here and we’re playing good stuff’ and it’s just maybe the ball’s not falling in the box at the right time or we’re just not getting that rub of the green.

“On Wednesday, Jordan (Obita) had a shot and it took a deflection and went straight into the keeper’s hands. If you’re doing well that goes in the top corner or goes the other side of the keeper. That’s just the type of thing that’s not going for us at the minute. Once we get that first win I think it’ll change everything.”

Hibs host Dundee United on Sunday, a fortnight on from their spectacular collapse away to the Tannadice club when they let a 2-1 lead slip in stoppage time and lost 3-2.

“I think for about 85 minutes we were really good in that game,” said Cadden. “Obviously things happened in the game and we came away with the defeat but we need to take the positives from that game.

“It’s just that wee final bit of decision-making or basically keeping it tight at the back or whatever to see the game out. We never did it in that game but hopefully we can do it Sunday.”

Jim Goodwin, meanwhile, is hoping to make it a Dundee United double over Hibs at Easter Road. The Terrors emerged 3-2 winners when they hosted David Gray’s side on October 19, with two late goals for the home side sparking wild scenes of celebration.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. | SNS Group

However, United lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell in midweek, making it two successive defeats, to leave them in fifth place, one point behind the Steelmen.

Boss Goodwin said: “Well, we know it’s going to be a difficult game, obviously. Easter Road is a great venue to play football and a number of our squad haven’t played there before, so they’ll be looking forward to that trip.

“It’s always a decent atmosphere there. I’m pretty sure we’ll bring a good travelling support as well. But obviously we’re wanting the same outcome as we got a couple of weeks ago.

“But we know the challenges that we face, Hibs are at the wrong end of the table as far as they’re concerned and they’ve got real quality in their team, so we have to be wary of that.