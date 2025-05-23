Hibs announce series of board changes as Ian Gordon takes up new role and Bill Foley switch

Bezbatchenko takes on role at board level

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Gordon will formally take over as Hibs chairman on June 1 after the Easter Road side announced a raft of changes at board room level.

Gordon takes over from Malcolm MacPherson, who previously held the role of non-executive chairman but will stay as a non-executive director, while Gordon’s brother Colin has assumed his mother Kit’s seat as a non-executive director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko has assumed Bill Foley’s place on the board but Ryan Caswell remains in situ with the other seat for minority shareholder.

Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko have new roles at Hibs. | SNS Group

A statement from Hibs read: “Hibernian FC can announce that Ian Gordon will become Chairman on 1 June, 2025 as changes are made to the Board of Directors. Gordon will assume the role of Chairman, succeeding Malcolm McPherson, the Club’s current Non-Executive Chairman.

“Following the passing of his father, Ronald J Gordon, Ian has served as an Executive Director, and has worked closely with Black Knight President, Tim Bezbatchenko and the Club’s Senior Leadership Team.

“The Gordon family and Hibernian FC extend their sincere gratitude for Malcolm’s service to the club as Non-Executive Chairman. McPherson will remain on the Club’s Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tim Bezbatchenko will assume Bill Foley’s seat as Executive Director, taking one of the two seats occupied by Black Knight Football. Ryan Caswell, a Board member of Black Knight, will continue in his role as a Non-Executive Director.

Bezbatchenko takes up seat

“Since becoming Black Knight President, Bezbatchenko has been working closely with Hibernian FC leadership providing his expertise in support of the Club’s goals. Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko will continue to serve as the liaisons for Hibernian FC and Black Knight to further the partnership.

“Colin Gordon will assume Kit Gordon’s seat as a Non-Executive Director. Kit will continue her involvement with the Hibernian Community Foundation Board.

“Kathrin Hamilton will remain as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as will Leslie Robb as a Non-Executive Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad