'Delighted' Hibs land ex-Barcelona kid as transfer terms and contract details revealed

Gambian midfielder is Easter Road side’s first signing of window

Hibs have made their first signing of the winter transfer window after confirming the purchase of Gambian international midfielder Alasana Manneh from Danish side Odense Boldklub.

Manneh has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Hibs, with the deal subject to international clearance and visa approval. The terms of the 26-year-old’s transfer have not been disclosed, with Manneh’s contract at OB due to expire at the end of the season.

Manneh was signed up by Barcelona’s La Masia academy as a teenager and has since gone on to play in the top tier of Bulgarian, Polish and Danish football, amassing nearly 200 senior appearances.

Alasana Manneh has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Hibs. | Hibernian FC.

Capped 18 times by Gambia, Manneh has been one of OB’s most impressive performers in Denmark’s second tier, laying on seven assists in 17 matches. OB are currently top of the league as they attempt to bounce back from relegation last term. Manneh is understood to have said goodbye to his former teammates last weekend before sealing his move to Hibs.

Manneh is a left-footed central midfielder who can play either as a 6 or an 8. He is the first signing by Hibs since new head of recruitment Garvan Stewart arrived at Easter Road from Bournemouth late last year.

“We’re delighted to bring Alasana to the club,” Hibs head coach David Gray said. “As a player he’s very competitive, has a fantastic work ethic, and has good technical ability on the ball. At 26, he has good experience at senior level and playing in high-level leagues, and he adds extra strength in depth to the middle of our midfield. I look forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We have been diligent in our work throughout the January transfer window to ensure we add quality and not quantity to our first team squad.

Hibs head coach David Gray welcomed the arrival of Alasana Manneh. | SNS Group

“Alasana is someone we’ve been watching for a long period of time knowing his contract was due to expire in the summer. After positive conversations with OB, we’re delighted we’ve been able to agree a deal to bring him in during the January window, so he can make a real impact from now until the rest of the season.

“He has a real good pedigree coming from Barcelona’s academy and playing in the top-flights in Poland and Denmark, and I look forward to seeing him perform for us.”