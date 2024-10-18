David Gray is frank on Hibs reality as major update given on two players
Hibs head coach David Gray says he is well aware of expectation levels at Easter Road as he looks to find a winning formula in the Premiership.
Hibs travel to Dundee United on Saturday looking for just a second league win after losing four and drawing two of their seven Premiership games this season. United, in contrast, have made a strong start following their promotion back to the top flight, holding fifth spot and having suffered just one league defeat this term.
“We don’t want to be a team that is playing well and losing games,” Gray said. “You need to win. This football club demands it, and I am well aware of that expectation. My full focus is on the next game – I know that is the old cliche – but it really is.
“The games coming up between now and Christmas will come thick and fast, but the full focus is on working on the areas we let ourselves down in against Motherwell and making sure we don’t do that again. The pressure is always there, when you are winning games, losing games. I know the demands are here all the time.
“I have talked a lot about the squad, how strong it is and the competition for places, but the results are the most important thing, so everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction and working as hard as we can to make sure we put that right as quickly as we can.”
Dundee United, five places above Hibs, will provide a stern test, and Gray added: “We fully expect a real tough game up at Tannadice. They are playing really well on a good run of form. The Championship is a difficult league to get out of, but they managed to get back up and they have started the season exceptionally well.”
Hibs, meanwhile, have received a double boost with Joe Newell and Martin Boyle both available this weekend. The duo have been absent through groin and hand injuries respectively, but Gray has confirmed they are both in the selection mix. “They have trained the whole period (of the international break), which is great. They will be available for selection,” Gray said.
Nectarios Triantis is out of Saturday’s game, though, due to suspension, while Kieran Bowie remains sidelined as he continues his battle to overcome a hamstring injury.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.