David Gray hails latest Hibs contract coup and addresses Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis' future

Cadden gets Easter Road club, says head coach

David Gray is delighted to have retained the services of a player who “understands what it means” to play for Hibernian after Chris Cadden signed a new deal at Easter Road until 2027.

The 28-year-old wing-back joined the Hibees just over four years ago following his departure from Columbus Crew and has made more than 100 appearances in that time.

Cadden’s previous contract was due to expire this summer, but the former Motherwell player has now committed to a further two years with the Edinburgh club.

Chris Cadden has signed a new contract with Hibs. | SNS Group

“We’re really pleased that Chris has committed his future to Hibs; he thoroughly deserves this new deal,” said manager Gray.

“During my time at the club (as manager), he has been performing at a high level and been a mainstay of the starting XI. He’s a model professional at the training ground, a great character in the dressing room, and understands what it means to play for Hibs.

“We look forward to continue working with him over the next two seasons.”

Cadden’s twin brother Nicky is facing several weeks out with the hamstring injury that forced him off in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat away to Celtic.

Gray, whose side will be aiming to make it 14 league games in a row unbeaten when they visit Kilmarnock on Saturday, is hopeful the left wing-back, who has become one of Hibs’ key players since arriving last summer, will be back in good time to help them in their quest to secure a European place.

“It’s a huge blow for him because he was doing so well,” said Gray. “Hopefully it’s not too significant and he can get back right for the business end of the season. Hopefully it’s just a few weeks rather than months, which is positive, because it could have been worse.”

Nectarios Triantis is currently on loan at Hibs from Sunderland. | SNS Group

Gray remained coy on the prospects of keeping hold of Nectar Triantis beyond the end of this season after the on-loan Sunderland midfielder earned a first call-up from Australia this week.

“I’m not surprised, he’s fully deserving of it,” he said. “He’s got really good attributes to be a really good number six and he’s demonstrating that. He’s getting better all the time. He’s still contracted to Sunderland so we’ll address that as and when.