Bill Foley lashes out at Hibs hierarchy and says 'they will listen to our input now'

Bill Foley believes Hibs should be doing better. | Getty Images

American billionaire says he is ‘looking out’ for the newest club in his stable

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs shareholder Bill Foley has fired a broadside at the Easter Road's hierarchy in the wake of the club's surprise Premier Sports Cup defeat by Kelty Hearts, claiming that they "haven't really been listening to our input" since the Black Knight group bought a stake in the club.

Texan billionaire Foley, whose Black Knight stable owns Bournemouth in the English Premier League and also has ties with Lorient in France and Auckland in New Zealand, purchased a 25 per cent shareholding in Hibs back in February. However, the Premiership outfit have made it clear from the outset that the Gordon family retain total control with the 60 per cent shareholding. Moreover, the Gordons, Leslie Robb and the supporters association HSL all reinvested during the summer with a new share issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in an apparent sign of tension between Foley and the rest of the Easter Road board room, the American business believes his advice on how to run Hibs will be heeded after they lost 1-0 to Kelty Hearts on Saturday - a result that could deny them progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Bill Foley believes Hibs should be doing better. | Getty Images

In an interview with the BBC, Foley said on Hibs: "I am absolutely looking out for them. If the other ownership group at Hibernian listens to us, they will do better. So far, they really haven’t been listening to our input. I believe they will listen to our input now.

"We have a very good relationship with Lorient. They are listening and are hiring the right people to develop that club. Our goal is to have similar coaching, similar playing styles and similar players that can progress through our system. It is not just going to be Bournemouth and a bunch of other teams.

"It will be a whole system that allows players to progress from team to team to team. That will be our competitive edge and we will be able to develop a really good team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad