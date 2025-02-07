Ayr and Hibs serve up Scottish Cup cracker as £100k decision pays dividends on day of £7m losses

Late winner sends Hibs into quarter-finals

Hibs secured a timely boost for their finances by reaching the Scottish Cup last eight but they first had to invest plenty of effort before profiting late in the game through Rocky Bushiri, who finished from a distance where he has become deadly of late.

The defender struck his third goal in a suddenly prolific spell to spark joyous scenes in the away end. Green smoke bombs were thrown on to the pitch amid the celebrations to temper the delight of the Easter Road club’s hierarchy. Having posted an eye-watering loss of over £7 million earlier in the day, the last thing they want is to be hit by an SFA fine. A place in the quarter finals does provide some comfort, especially when it comes to trying to stem such losses. They will, though, be glad to have turned down an offer, reported to be around the £100,000 mark in the last transfer window, for Bushiri, who emerged the match winner for the first time – his previous goals have come in 3-3 draws against Aberdeen and Rangers.

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri heads home a late winner against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The defender threw himself at the ball after Jack Iredale’s long throw with just three minutes left had been flicked on by substitute Kieron Bowie. It was a mad scramble in the goalmouth area and Ayr manager Scott Brown, who was booked for dissent, might reflect on his decision to replace George Oakley with Curtis Main as the hosts defended the late set-piece. It simply seemed to add to the disorganisation in the six-yard box. It was not a complete surprise when the ball ended up in the net.

Even at this late stage, Ayr mustered a response. But it did not produce anything tangible as they pinned Hibs back. Jamie Murphy fizzed in a shot which Hibs 'keeper Jordan Smith claimed at the second attempt.

Conditions might have felt ripe for an upset but closer examination showed Hibs as having a fairly decent recent record at Somerset Park, where they had won on their last three visits without conceding a goal. Add this one to the list although David Gray's side lived dangerously at times.

They will also always shiver slightly at the memory of Mark Roberts’ winner for the hosts in the 2010-11 season as another Scottish Cup dream perished. Although 2016 means such events matter less now, it doesn’t mean being eliminated from the competition would elicit mere shrugs. That famous day at Hampden was nine years ago now. This victory was celebrated wildly by the Hibs fans, who taunted Craig Levein, present in his role as a BBC Scotland pundit, on their way out.

Pyrotechnics greet the Ayr United and Hibs players ahead of kick-off at Somerset Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Many presumed overtime for the likes of Levein was inevitable. Extra time loomed. With eight minutes left a big thump up the park was missed as it dropped by Ayr defender Lenny Agbair and Martin Boyle had the chance to squeeze the ball into the corner from an admittedly tight angle. It trundled some distance wide. Boyle also headed over from just in front of the goal in the first half. Would Hibs regret wasting these chances? Were we going to be blessed with an extra 30 minutes of frantic cup football?

The matchday programmes sold out over half an hour before the game while there was a slight delay to kick-off due to pyro smoke billowing from fans packed into the home end of the stadium. The big game vibe was unmistakable in a ground that seems designed for hosting a Scottish Cup tie on a Friday night under the lights.

Hibs knew what to expect and were not about to stand on ceremony. Nectar Triantis took both ball and man as he sought to lay down an early marker. He left Connor McLennan writhing on the turf and collected an early booking. So the first bit of agricultural play was the work of the so-called Premiership aristocrats while the best early move of the match was produced by the hosts, who might have been underdogs but were never overawed. As the Tannoy man’s battle-cry had it: “We are the Honest Men- and we are United!” This was a severe test of Hibs’ recent improved resolve. As for Ayr, Mark McKenzie, big George Oakley, Jay Henderson, they did not have a failure in their ranks.

Martin Boyle was guilty of spurning two big chances for Hibs against Ayr United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

They should have taken the lead just 12 minutes in. There’s only one player who you would want the chance to fall to – the in-form striker with seven goals in his last five appearances - Oakley. The big striker steadied himself after Henderson's precise through ball but could not find the angle to prod the ball past Smith, although much credit needs to go the Hibs goalkeeper who narrowed the angle well. His block was eventually fully cleared and the chance was gone.

It was possible to hear Brown’s urgent reminder, possibly one of the last things he said before his team left the changing room, about needing to take chances against a team of Hibs’ quality. Another thing he might have stressed in this feverish few minutes before kick-off was don’t do anything silly - Hibs don’t need any help to score goals. Harry Stone might not have been listening – brave man – because he took too long over a clearance and nearly gifted a chance to Mykola Kukharevych before the on-loan Hearts ‘keeper scrambled the ball clear.

It prompted an anguished scream from the main stand side: “What are you doing, you clown!?” It turned out Hibs would have been grateful for a little help to score, in the opening half at least. Somehow Boyle headed over when it looked easier to score with eight minutes left before half time after Iredale’s inviting cross from the left. It might have been described as a textbook header had it gone in.