'Adapted, evolved, improved' - David Gray signs Hibs contract extension as length of deal revealed

New deal for head coach after major turnaround

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have rewarded David Gray and his coaching staff with new contracts following a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

Head coach Gray was on the verge of the sack in November amid considerable supporter unrest as the team slumped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 36-year-old has overseen a spectacular transformation by embarking on a 17-game unbeaten run that has taken the Easter Road side up to third in the table with five matches remaining.

Hibs head coach David Gray has signed a contract extension with the club. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gray, who was only appointed head coach last summer after multiple stints as caretaker boss, has penned a new three-year deal until 2028 while assistant coaches Eddie May, Liam Craig, and Craig Samson have also extended their contracts.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay welcomed the news.

“I am delighted that David, and his staff have extended their commitment to our club, and they thoroughly deserve their new contracts," he said. "David is a terrific ambassador and leader for our team and this club and his staff have worked tirelessly to help Hibs succeed.

“Over the course of the season, it’s been evident to everyone how David has adapted, evolved, and improved a number of our players, which has allowed us to make great strides on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is someone that fully understands the fabric of this Football Club and has a deep desire to be successful here. Tying down someone of David’s calibre was an important step for us, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Ian Gordon (left, with sporting director Malky Mackay) has promised to underwrite another year's losses. | SNS Group

Gray thanked Mackay and club owners, the Gordon family, for their backing.

“This is a football club that means a lot to me, my family, and my staff, and we’re delighted to have signed new deals," he said. "I’ve been very open about the support we’ve received from the Board and it means a lot to be backed by the Gordon Family, and Malky Mackay.

“There have been ups and downs this season, but the turnaround we’ve had is due to everyone’s hard work. The players and the staff have worked tirelessly to get us in the position we’re in heading into the split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a collective group, we want to continue making the supporters proud. They have been with us every step of the way this season, and we can’t thank them enough for that.