Late Hibs-Rangers team news: GvB set to tinker, uncertainty over defender, big Martin Boyle call, probable XIs

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is pushing for a start against Rangers.

The man who netted a hat-trick the last time the Leith side overcame their Ibrox rivals, the Australian international has been restricted to substitute cameos since returning from his spell in Saudi Arabia but with fitness levels nearing expectations and with the capital gaffer seeking greater creativity and penetration in the final third, he could be given the nod.

While Josh Campbell and Rocky Bushiri are available again after minor injuries, the match is expected to come too soon for Elias Melkersen, who picked up an ankle knock in last weekend’s defeat to Livingston.

But Johnson could be tempted to stick with Marijan Cabraja on the left of defence, despite missing most of this week’s training following the death and funeral of his father.

The Croat, who has proved a solid addition to the team and settled in well in Scottish football, has said he would still like to play, leaving his manager with a tough choice to make ahead of arguably their biggest game of the fledgling season.

Rangers will go into the game with one eye on Europe. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to juggle personnel, keen to protect his most prized assets ahead of the second leg of their vital Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven in Netherlands on Wednesday.

Ben Davies missed the first leg at Ibrox but could be back, while fellow defender Filip Helander is still sidelined with a foot injury and midfielder Ianis Hagi remains on the long-term injured list, after suffering cruciate ligament damage in January.

Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Cadden, Porteous, Hanlon, Cabraja; Kenneh, Newell, Doyle-Hayes; Boyle, Youan, Henderson.