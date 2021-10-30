The squad travelled to Dingwall on Friday but contacted the SFA at 11am on the morning of the game after PCR test results identified a problem.

Due to social distancing rules several members of the team were forced to self-islote as a consequence rendering them unable to field a team for the Premiership match.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distance between the capital and the Highland rendered it impossible to pull in reinforcements, especially as the club’s U-18 side are on a day off after defeating Hamilton 6-0 on the Friday night.

Hibs' Premiership match against Ross County has been postponed

“The safety of players and staff is absolutely paramount, and after discussions with the SPFL and Ross County, the match will be postponed as we follow Covid-19 regulations.

“We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in-line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team” read a club statement.

“The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in-line with the protocol.

“We will contact supporters who have tickets for the match at Ross County in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused for those travelling.”

Jack Ross’ side had been looking to avoid defeat for the first time in five games against the side stuck at the foot of the table but they will now have to wait a further week to attempt to put matters right.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.