Hibs’ Kyle Magennis is preparing for further surgery as the midfielder looks to shake off a frustrating run of injuries and get himself fit enough to push for a place in Lee Johnson’s starting line up.

The 24-year-old, who signed on a five-year deal in 2020, missed most of the 2021/22 season with knee and groin complaints. He had been expected to play a more integral role this term but has again been blighted by a number of niggling problems with his hamstring and groin and it will now be next term before he can make an impact.

“Kyle is probably going to go under the knife again, potentially in Germany or down at the Fortis clinic [in London] in the next couple of weeks,” explained the Hibs manager.

Rocky Bushiri’s rehabilitation is progressing well according to his gaffer but it is Mikey Devlin who could be a surprise inclusion, as Johnson admitted he could feature in his derby musings.

Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis is set for surgery that will rule him out of the rest of the season . (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Revealing that Paul Hanlon only has an outside chance of returning to the fray, Johnson offered an update on the former Aberdeen defender who has yet to make a first-team appearance.

“He could feature, yeah. What you get with Dev is that voice. He’s a good decision-maker. Don’t forget, he’s come off the back of a serious set of injuries. We’re really happy with him in terms of that consistency of training, but that comment in itself probably shows you where he is.