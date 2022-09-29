Kyle Magennis primed for Hibs comeback as Kevin Nisbet among several stars nearing injury return

The midfielder has not featured for the Easter Road side since a win over St Johnstone in September 2021 due to a combination of groin and knee injuries.

Magennis returned to training five weeks ago with Hibs manager Lee Johnson confirming the 24-year-old is pushing to be involved away to Ross County on Saturday.

“You can see the sharpness coming week on week so whether it’s from the start to be withdrawn, or to come on as an impact sub, I think he could be very, very close,” he explained.

Johnson was also encouraged by the sight of several recent injury victims, including Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Nisbet, Demi Mitchell and Aiden McGeady, in the warm-up at training this week.

And he is excited about the potential within his squad once he has everyone fully fit and firing.

“I honestly don’t think we’ve had a clean run at it, nowhere near it,” he said of a start to the season disrupted by the absence of several key men.

“If you think of all those players, think of the players we’ve signed and when we signed them, players coming in with different fitness levels and work permit issues, it’s quite exciting in terms of the potential we have moving forward, whether that’s in six weeks or when we restart after the World Cup.

Kevin Nisbet was pictured in Hibs training on Thursday as he steps up his comeback from an ACL injury. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)