Kevin Nisbet to Celtic and Leigh Griffiths to Hibs? 'Nonsense' - Jack Ross pours cold water on speculation

Kevin Nisbet is missing for Hibs today due to illness.

Reports emerged in the past 48 hours that Celtic were lining up a bid for Nisbet, with Leigh Griffiths moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Speculation intensified on Sunday morning when Nisbet was left out of the Hibs starting XI for the match against Dundee, but he is absent due to illness.

And when asked pre-match by Sky Sports about the transfer talk, Ross poured cold water on all of it.

“I was surprised when I saw the story,” said Ross. “Unless people at the club aren’t telling me things, which I don’t imagine to be the case, then it’s nonsense really.