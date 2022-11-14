Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet will step up his injury comeback over the winter break when he is pitched into action for the first time in nine months.

Kevin Nisbet will feature in Hibs' upcoming friendlies against Middlesbrough and FC Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old, who has not featured since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in a match against Celtic in February, is lined up to play in upcoming friendly matches against Middlesbrough on Saturday, November 26 and FC Edinburgh on Thursday, December 8.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson admitted he had considered bringing the Scotland striker back into the fold prior to the World Cup shutdown but decided against it in order to allow Nisbet to build up some match fitness in the two Easter Road friendlies.

The timeline over Aiden McGeady’s recovery is less clear however with the manager still unsure when the winger is likely to return to action.

The 36-year-old signed for Hibs from Sunderland in the summer but managed only four League Cup appearances in July before aggravating a previous medial ligament injury.

He has yet to feature for Hibs in the league this season and Johnson admits it remains a waiting game.

“Kevin Nisbet will play in both the friendlies we have [against Middlesbrough and FC Edinburgh],” Johnson said. “Aiden McGeady, I’m not so sure about. He’s moving pretty well, in terms of his running and he’s still got that scamper of pace over five yards.

“Hibs haven’t seen the real Aiden yet, in terms of his commitment to striking a ball or to leaving his knee lax with a volley or a corner or a free-kick from the edge of the box or a whipped delivery.

“That’s the focus with him. Can he play without pain and trust that that ligament is not going to give way again? That’s the only question with him, really. We know his undoubted quality but it’s that pinch we’ve got to try to get rid of.

