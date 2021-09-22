Kevin Nisbet opens up on transfer speculation as Hibs striker makes contract hint

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has hinted that he is close to signing a new deal

The Capital club opened talks with the 24-year-old at the end of last month with a view to tying him down on a longer and improved contract in the wake of yet more transfer speculation during the summer window.

The Scotland internationalist was reportedly wanted by English Championship side Swansea City, with £5 million mentioned as the likely transfer fee.

However, Nisbet dismissed those rumours as he reiterated his happiness at being a Hibs player – and teased that the two parties may be close to agreement.

"We’re still in talks just now," the striker said ahead of Hibs’ trip to Tannadice on Thursday night for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash against Dundee United.

"I was actually waiting for the transfer speculation [during the window] because it happens every single time, so I was prepared for it," he laughed.

"It was just speculation though; I was happy to stay at Hibs. I think we’ve got something good going on here.

“I’m happy to be a Hibs player and hopefully the contract will get sorted soon and it can all get put to bed.”

Nisbet is eager for an end to the negotiations so he can concentrate fully on on-field events.

"Of course it does. I think it just plays on your mind a bit. The new contract has been talked about for quite some time.

"Hopefully it gets sorted soon,” he added.

