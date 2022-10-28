Keanu Baccus: St Mirren boss addresses transfer speculation amid English interest

Keanu Baccus has been attracting attention for his performances in black and white this season.

The Buddies boss is not surprised that Baccus is attracting outside attention and accepts a move is inevitable in time. The 24-year-old Australian is reportedly being monitored by English Championship pair Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town. Baccus has impressed since joining the Paisley side from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer and is hopeful of playing his way into the Socceroos squad for the Qatar World Cup.

“He has been terrific, a bundle of energy, a breath of fresh air since he came in,” said Robinson. “It is absolutely no surprise that people are looking at him. We are a club that unfortunately have to sell players. It doesn’t make my job any easier but that is what the job comes with. I have no doubt that at some stage Keanu will go and play at a higher level but – at the minute – we are desperate to keep him. In an ideal world you want to keep all your players and build on them with more players.

“Unfortunately that doesn’t happen unless someone wants to put £20million into the football club. We have to make sure we have enough money to keep going. It is the model the club is built on, like a lot of the clubs in the Premiership. We accept that, you don’t go about moaning about it. You have to have other options to replace people all the time so we are well prepared for that and hopefully we don’t lose anyone in this window and keep the squad intact.”

Manager Stephen Robinson has been linked with the vacancy at Northern Ireland.

