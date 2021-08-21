Judy Murray bows to ‘Sir’ David Gray as she joins Hibs training

Hibs’ first team had an extra number in their ranks for their Friday training session as Judy Murray dropped in to pick up coaching tips for an upcoming charity match.

By Liam Smillie and David McLean
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 4:26 pm
Judy Murray dropped in to observe Hibs' training on Friday.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The tennis coach and mother of stars Andy and Jamie Murray, met with Hibees boss Jack Ross to observe proceedings as he trained his first team at East Mains, while also taking the time to meet and chat with players.

A lifelong Hibs fan, Ms Murray’s own father, Roy Erskine, played for the Easter Road side in the 1950s.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Ms Murray’s allegiances were made particularly clear when she encountered Hibs’ Scottish Cup winning captain “Sir” David Gray.

Footage shows Ms Murray bowing in reverence to the retired football player as he approaches her.

Now a coach, Gray earned immortal status in Leith after grabbing the winning goal against Rangers in the 2016 cup final, simultaneously laying the club’s 116-year-old hoodoo to rest.

Earlier this month, Ms Murray bought shares in Lewes football club, citing her respect for their practice of equal pay between the men’s and women’s teams.

Ms Murray will join the coaching staff at charity Soccer Aid, alongside the likes of Harry Redknapp and Robbie Keane, which is hosting a fundraiser match of entertainers and retired professional footballers.

The game will be played at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on September 4 and will be broadcast on STV.

The star tennis coach will join the likes of Usain Bolt, Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Sven Goran Eriksson, Roberto Carlos and Nigel de Jong in the World XI.

The charity hopes to raise £10 million, with proceeds to go to Unicef with the aim of delivering life-saving medical and food supplies for children.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.