Josh Doig's confirmed Sassuolo move to net Hibs six-figure transfer windfall thanks to sell-on clause
Scotland defender Josh Doig has completed his move from Hellas Verona to Sassuolo. The 21-year-old left-back, who joined Verona from Hibs in the summer of 2022, was close to a move to Marseille earlier this month before the deal collapsed. Doig will now remain in Serie A after signing for Sassuolo for a fee reported to be in the region of £5million. The news will be of significant interest to Doig’s former club, with the Easter Road outfit holding a profit sell-on clause understood to be in the region of 25 per cent. Verona paid around £3m for Doig and therefore Hibs are expected to be due a fee in the region of £500,000.
Doig has not featured regularly for Hellas Verona this season and was keen to leave the Serie A strugglers during this transfer window. Torino had also been monitoring his situation closely and while French Ligue 1 giants Marseille believed they had won the race to sign him, Verona’s preference was to do business with a fellow Italian club and the move to Sassuolo was finally completed on Saturday morning.
Doig could make his debut for his new club next weekend when they take on Monza. The player will hope to play more regular first-team football as he bids to remain involved in Steve Clarke’s Scotland set-up. The Under-21 internationalist has yet to be capped at senior level but has been called up to squads last year.