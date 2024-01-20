Josh Doig's confirmed Sassuolo move to net Hibs six-figure transfer windfall thanks to sell-on clause

Scotland defender Josh Doig has completed his move from Hellas Verona to Sassuolo. The 21-year-old left-back, who joined Verona from Hibs in the summer of 2022, was close to a move to Marseille earlier this month before the deal collapsed. Doig will now remain in Serie A after signing for Sassuolo for a fee reported to be in the region of £5million. The news will be of significant interest to Doig’s former club, with the Easter Road outfit holding a profit sell-on clause understood to be in the region of 25 per cent. Verona paid around £3m for Doig and therefore Hibs are expected to be due a fee in the region of £500,000.

Doig has not featured regularly for Hellas Verona this season and was keen to leave the Serie A strugglers during this transfer window. Torino had also been monitoring his situation closely and while French Ligue 1 giants Marseille believed they had won the race to sign him, Verona’s preference was to do business with a fellow Italian club and the move to Sassuolo was finally completed on Saturday morning.

