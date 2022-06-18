Josh Doig could be following another former Hibs player if new interest in him is firmed up. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to sources in Italy, the club have moved ahead of Serie A rivals Bologna – braced to lose fellow Scot Aaron Hickey in that position – in the quest to persuade the Easter Road side to part with the 20-year-old. It is likely to require a bid in excess of £1.5million for that to happen, with the Scotland Under-21 international contracted to Hibs until the summer of 2025.

Following a raft of player sales last summer, Verona finished a highly-creditable ninth in the Italian top flight in the subsequent campaign. That placing was earned despite initial struggles that led to a managerial change after they dropped to the foot of the table. However, they are understood to believe that a fresh round of investment in players could break them into the upper echelons only four years on from regaining a place in Serie A.

If Doig were to elect to further his career in Verona, he would be following in the footsteps of Liam Henderson. He made the switch from Leith to Bari in January 2018, but then moved to the northern Italian city on the Adige River that summer as the result of Bari being then declared bankrupt. This proved a successful transition with the midfielder helping the club to escape Serie B in his first season.

Doig, the subject of considerable transfer speculation last summer, has just completed a second full season as a Hibs first team regular. In doing so, he will be encouraged he has gained sufficient experience for a fresh challenge abroad.

