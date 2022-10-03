Josh Doig nets Serie A stunner as ex-Hibs youngster on target again for Hellas Verona

The 20-year-old left-back, who completed a £3million move from Hibs in the summer, netted the opener in Monday evening’s fixture against Udinese to light up the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Having ventured into the oppositon box, Doig watched a cross deflect directly into his path before catching the dropping ball first-time to send a stunning volley low into the bottom corner in a superb piece of technique.

It caps a memorable week for the former Easter Road favourite following his first ever call-up to Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad on the back of captaining the Under-21s to a victory over Northern Ireland.

The goal is Doig’s second in just five appearances in the Italian top flight having already endeared himself to the Verona faithful by scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria on September 4.