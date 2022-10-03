News you can trust since 1817
Josh Doig nets Serie A stunner as ex-Hibs youngster on target again for Hellas Verona

Josh Doig has continued his promising start to life in Serie A by scoring his second goal for Hellas Verona.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:20 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:21 pm

The 20-year-old left-back, who completed a £3million move from Hibs in the summer, netted the opener in Monday evening’s fixture against Udinese to light up the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Having ventured into the oppositon box, Doig watched a cross deflect directly into his path before catching the dropping ball first-time to send a stunning volley low into the bottom corner in a superb piece of technique.

It caps a memorable week for the former Easter Road favourite following his first ever call-up to Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad on the back of captaining the Under-21s to a victory over Northern Ireland.

The goal is Doig’s second in just five appearances in the Italian top flight having already endeared himself to the Verona faithful by scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria on September 4.

Josh Doig of Hellas Verona celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Udinese at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on October 03, 2022. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
