Josh Doig 'gutted' as Hibs defender forced to pull out of Scotland U21 squad

Hibs youngster Josh Doig has been forced to pull out of the Scotland Under-21 squad due to injury.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 10:13 am
Hibs head coach Jack Ross (left) consoles Josh Doig after coming off with an injury in the Scottish Cup final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
The 19-year-old was included in Scott Gemmill’s squad for the first time for the upcoming double header against Northern Ireland, but has had to withdraw due to a foot injury picked up in the Scottish Cup final defeat to St Johnstone.

Doig suffered a badly bruised heel during the match and was replaced by Lewis Stevenson in the 76th minute.

He had hoped to recover in time to feature for the U21s, but the matches will come too quick for the teenager, who has been attracting transfer interest after an impressive breakthrough season in the Scottish Premiership, with the club knocking back an approach from Watford last week.

“Obviously I’m gutted not to be involved in these games coming up but it’s still a massive honour to be included in the Scotland U21 squad,” Doig told Hibs’ official website.

“I’m working hard to get back to full fitness and hopefully I can build on what I’ve done this season and earn my place in future squads moving forward.

“I wish the guys all the best in the matches against Northern Ireland.”

Hibs team-mate Daniel Mackay will link up with the rest of the Scotland U21 squad in Edinburgh on Saturday and will be vying for a place in the starting XI for the behind closed doors matches on Wednesday, June 2, and Saturday, June 5.

