Jon Dahl Tomasson labels Hibs 'lovely club' as he responds to Easter Road question

Jon Dahl Tomasson branded Hibs a “lovely club”, having admitted to conversations with lots of clubs ahead of taking over at Blackburn Rovers.

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:06 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Danish football legend replaced Tony Mowbray at the English Championship club this summer and was in the dugout at Celtic Park as his side drew 2-2 with the Scottish champions.

Tomasson, who led Malmo to back-to-back Swedish titles, was strongly linked with replacing Shaun Maloney in the Easter Road hotseat.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He was a strong candidate for the role prior to the appointment of former Sunderland and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

Tomasson refused to be drawn on specific links to managerial positions following the draw with Celtic but was effusive in his praise of Hibs.

“I think they are a lovely club, Hibs. They are lovely people and I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

“I can tell you I had conversations with a lot of clubs.”

Hibs are in Premier Sports Cup action against Bonnyrigg Rose on Sunday.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was a candidate to take over at Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Read More

Read More
Jon Dahl Tomasson targeted by Hibs as next manager as slayer of Rangers enters f...
Tony MowbrayLee JohnsonBlackburn RoversSunderland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.