Jon Dahl Tomasson labels Hibs 'lovely club' as he responds to Easter Road question

The Danish football legend replaced Tony Mowbray at the English Championship club this summer and was in the dugout at Celtic Park as his side drew 2-2 with the Scottish champions.

Tomasson, who led Malmo to back-to-back Swedish titles, was strongly linked with replacing Shaun Maloney in the Easter Road hotseat.

Tomasson refused to be drawn on specific links to managerial positions following the draw with Celtic but was effusive in his praise of Hibs.

“I think they are a lovely club, Hibs. They are lovely people and I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

“I can tell you I had conversations with a lot of clubs.”

Hibs are in Premier Sports Cup action against Bonnyrigg Rose on Sunday.