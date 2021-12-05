John McGinn: Hibs and St Mirren on cash windfall alert as Aston Villa midfielder linked with big-money Man Utd move

Hibs and St Mirren will be monitoring potential transfer developments between Aston Villa and Manchester United for midfielder John McGinn after it emerged that the Old Trafford club’s new manager Ralf Rangnick is targeting a move for the Scotland internationalist.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 9:44 am
John McGinn is one of Aston Villa's most important players.

McGinn joined the Birmingham club in 2018 for a reported fee of £2.75million, but Hibs inserted a sell-on clause of 15 per cent, with St Mirren to get 30 per cent of any windfall.

The 27-year-old is a mainstay in Aston Villa’s team and is highly regarded by many clubs in the upper echelons of England’s Premier League.

And now new Villa boss Steven Gerrard may have to fend off interest from Man Utd in January, with Rangnick – appointed until the end of the season – a big admirer of McGinn.

Reports in England claim that Rangnick is prepared to table a bid of £50m for McGinn as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been tipped to depart Old Trafford.

The German coach has been impressed by McGinn’s energetic style as he bids to bring in a high-pressing game at United.

Rangnick has also been linked with Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and West Ham’s Declan Rice, with the duo a key component of England’s midfield at last summer’s European Championships.

Hibs and St Mirren will be watching developments given the potential fees involved. If McGinn, who left the Paisley club in 2015 to move to Easter Road, was to leave for £50m, Hibs would pocket £5.25m, while the Buddies would get £2.25m.

