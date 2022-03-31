Joe Newell reveals key reason behind Hibs contract extension - 'you just don't get that in England'

The Englishman, who has made almost 100 appearances for the Leith side since his arrival in June 2019, was originally signed by Paul Heckingbottom but grew in stature under Jack Ross, evolving into a key part of current gaffer Shaun Maloney’s plans.

The 29-year-old formerly featured for Peterborough and Rotherham but has revelled in the chance to compete for major trophies and sample European football while at Hibs.

The upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts offers him the chance to secure a third successive cup final, with the player recently discussing his desire to ultimately turn that into a trophy-winning run and write his name into the club’s history.

Joe Newell has signed a contract extension with Hibs until 2025. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Getting to play in big games was a big reason for me signing my new contract last year,” he explained.

"Unless you're at a big club in the Premier League - and I'm obviously not going to play for one of those - you just don't get to semi-finals down in England.

“It's a big pull that you get the chance to play in these massive occasions and make unbelievable memories.”

“I’m really pleased that Joe has committed to the club for what I believe will be peak years in his career,” said Maloney.

“In terms of what we are trying to build here for the long-term, Joe is an integral and really influential player. Not only has he demonstrated a consistent high level of technical performance on the pitch, he plays a very important leadership role within the squad.”