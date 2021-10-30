Jamie Gullan opens up on 'mental' deadline day saga and how Hibs return 'means everything'

Hibs forward Jamie Gullan started his first match of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen last weekend. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Brought back into the first team line-up after those ahead of him in the pecking order produced a dire performance against Dundee United that was branded lazy and selfish by manager Jack Ross.

Missing the option of fielding his first choice frontline, with Christian Doidge still working his way back from his Achilles injury and Kevin Nisbet off the boil, Jack Ross has been working his way through alternatives.

James Scott was the latest to fall short of expectations in that match, and a timely hat-trick on duty for the development team flagged up Gullan. Which is why, after just 16 minutes all season, he was given his first start against Aberdeen last weekend, and then managed another 14 minutes as the Easter Road side showed some second-half character against Celtic.

It is more than he bargained on as he prepared himself for a fresh challenge in the final hours of the August transfer window.

On the brink of a move to Championship Kilmarnock, Hibs pulled the plug on the deal when they failed to bolster their attacking ranks, leaving the 22-year-old, who has had several loan moves, with the job of getting his mind straight and resuming his fight for first team recognition.

“It didn’t take long to get my head back,” he said ahead of the club’s trip to Dingwall for today’s vitally-important head-to-head with Ross County. “Obviously, to play for this club means a lot and it gave me another chance to prove what I can do.

“There were a lot of phone calls on deadline day and it was a bit mental.

“Personally, I thought it was over [at Hibs]. But as soon as I knew it wasn’t, my head was fine. I knew it was a fresh start and I needed to show that I can play in this team because I know that I can.”

Out of contract at the end of this term, he has been trying to back up that claim since breaking through in 2018. Arguably his best spell in the green and white came at just the wrong time, having returned from a productive loan spell at Raith Rovers at the beginning of 2020 full of confidence, he impressed Ross, and scored a goal as the Leith side eased through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. But lockdown killed his momentum.

“It has been a bit stop-start. Breaking through a few years ago was a great learning experience for me. I was around some really good players and as a youngster I was picking up things day in and day out. It helped me to get where I am now and I feel each loan has taught me new things. But, now I am ready to get into this team.

“It means everything being back amongst it. It’s tough when you are on the sidelines watching when you feel you can play a part.

“I have worked very hard to be back at the position I am now, to be selected and to play a part. Hopefully more starts come.”