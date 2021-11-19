Jake Doyle-Hayes 'buying into' Hibs as midfielder becomes latest to pen new contract

Jake Doyle-Hayes has signed a new contract with Hibs. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old was formerly on the books at Aston Villa before eventually moving to Scotland for a successful stint at St Mirren.

A standout performer for Jim Goodwin’s men last season as they narrowly missed out on a top six finish but secured two cup semi-final spots, the former Manchester United and Chelsea target joined Hibs in July.

Making his Hibs debut in the victorious Europa Conference League qualifier against Santa Coloma, he hit the ground running and has made 15 appearances so far, adding energy to the midfield.

A player comfortable in the holding role, the Irishman is also adept when asked to operate box to box. But, despite looking to add more goals to his game when he arrived in Leith, he has yet to open his account.

He has impressed, though, and manager Jack Ross believes there is much more to come from the youngster, who has represented Republic of Ireland all the way up to and including Under-21.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get the deal done and I’m really happy to commit my future to the club,” said Doyle-Hayes.

“There’s been a few people signing contracts recently and the core of the group is staying together, which shows we’re all buying into the direction the club is going in and enjoying our football.

“I’ve got my head down and I’ve been working hard to impress. Hopefully I’ll continue to do well, improve and help the club be successful.”

Hayes in the fourth Hibs player to sign a new contract this week following Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Christian Doidge.

“I’ve been really impressed with Jake so far this season,” explained Ross. “He worked hard to force his way into the team, and he’s added another dimension to our midfield.

“Having someone who can move the ball forward as quickly and efficiently as Jake does is a real asset and he’s just a young man too, so he will keep on developing.

“We want to keep hold of our best players and Jake has shown everyone how much ability he has and how important he is for us.”