Jack Ross will be 'surprised and disappointed' if Hibs don't bolster squad before window closes

Jack Ross is confident Hibs will bring in new faces before the transfer window deadline on Tuesday

Sitting top of the Premiership on goal difference, he has made it clear that he needs greater competition in the centre of defence and is also keen to beef up his options in the final third.

Former Rangers youngster Harris O’Connor is training with Hibs’ development squad but Ross has made it clear that he does not view him as the answer to his first team needs as he focuses on adding players who can improve the side and not simply bolster numbers.

“He has been with the development squad but he hasn’t been one we have been considering. That is not to say the club wouldn't want him but, from my point of view, at first team level, he has not been involved with me at all.

“I don’t know if frustrating is the word but my preference would have been for us to have resolved [more signings] earlier. I think that always helps,” he said of the fact Hibs’ transfer dealings could drag into the final few days of the window.

“It’s not always easy, the identification is one thing and the recruitment is another and it’s not because you’re not getting support from the club, you need the other club and the players and all these things to fall into place as well.

“I’m pretty confident of us doing that between now and the window. The ones I’ve identified, I’ve never felt we’ve been competing against our competitors if you like, although that might change with how squads are affected.

“I would be really, really surprised and disappointed if we didn’t add to the squad. We have worked pretty hard but I want to make sure that we bring in ones who can improve us and not just sign players for the sake of it.

“We do still need to add a couple and if we do that it will enable us to move some out the way, who need to go and play, but we haven’t been able to do that as yet because of where we are numbers wise with losing some players.”

