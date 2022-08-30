Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United as former Hibs and Sunderland boss pays price for Celtic humiliation

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tannadice club have taken the swift decision to part company with the former Hibs and Sunderland boss following the club record 9-0 home defeat to Celtic on Sunday, which came on the back of a chastening 7-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in Europe earlier this month.

Ross’s short tenure was ended following crisis talks with club owner Mark Ogden and sporting director Tony Asghar on Monday, with United rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership having conceded 24 goals in their last five fixtures.

The 46-year-old was appointed as Tam Courts' replacement on June 20 and his departure just 10 weeks later leaves United searching for their fifth manager in under four years ahead of their Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash away to Livingston on Wednesday night.

It is a remarkably sudden demise for a manager who had quipped after the impressive 1-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League qualifier on August 4 that he should quit while the going was good.

A club statement read: “Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“[Assistant manager] Liam Fox will take charge of the the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.

“No further comment will be issued by Dundee United at this stage.”