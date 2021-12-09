Jack Ross: Hibs part company with manager in wake of Livingston defeat

Hibs manager Jack Ross looks to the skies after Wednesday night's defeat by Livingston.

The defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena, which was the club’s seventh cinch Premiership loss in nine matches, led to irate fans calling for his head as the Edinburgh outfit tumble down the table after a good start to the season. They are currently in seventh place, eight points above the relegation zone.

Ross guided Hibs to third place in the league and the Scottish Cup final last season and despite a Premier Sports Cup final date against Celtic a week on Sunday, the recent run of form has led to a change in the Easter Road hotseat.

The 45-year-old coach, who joined Hibs in November 2019 following spells at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and Sunderland, presided over the club for two years and had a contract that runs until the summer of 2024.