Jack Ross hails Kevin Dabrowski for seizing Hibs chance as he weighs up signing a third goalkeeper

Kevin Dabrowski in action for Hibs against Arsenal at Easter Road

The Hibs head coach was glowing in his praise of the 23-year-old ‘keeper, who played the second 45 minutes of the Easter Road side’s 2-1 win against the Gunners on Tuesday night and was only beaten ten minutes from the end by an Emile Smith Rowe effort.

Dabrowski is eager to challenge Matt Macey for the No.1 slot at Hibs this season and Ross is delighted to have two reliable ‘keepers vying for a starting berth.

“I’m really pleased for Kevin because since I’ve been at the club I’ve come to understand a lot about his journey to get to this point,” Ross said afterwards.

“He’s had to work really really hard, he’s had to make a lot of personal sacrifices, and he’s had to show a lot of courage to progress.

"He is grasping every opportunity put in front of him at the moment. What we asked him to do was make sure we could trust him give that competition to Matt.

"He showed that with his performance against Arsenal I know the penalty save will grab the headlines but he made an even better save from the free-kick.

"His distribution was excellent, as was his decision-making. I was really pleased with Kevin to see that kind of performance against that calibre of opposition.”

The Easter Road boss hasn’t dimissed the possibility of bringing in a third ‘keeper before the transfer window shuts but is more than happy to have Dabrowski and Macey as his first-team options going into the new campaign.

"We had it last season with Ofir [Marciano], Matt, and Kevin coming back,” Ross explained.

"We maybe still need to add another in that department to give us comfort but this was a key period for Kevin to prove he’s ready to compete to play.

"I think he did that against Arsenal, which is brilliant for him, but it solves problems for me in that regard as well.”

