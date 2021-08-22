Jack Ross brands Kevin Nisbet transfer talk 'utter fabrication' after striker misses Hibs' draw with Dundee

Jack Ross branded transfer talk involving Kevin Nisbet 'nonsense'

Speculation mounted when Nisbet was omitted from the Hibs squad to face Dundee at Dens Park with Ross confirming ahead of the game that the 24-year-old was unwell.

“There’s nothing in it. The link comes from somebody putting out something that’s just nonsense, just flying a kite,” Ross said after the 2-2 draw with the Dark Blues.

"It’s utter fabrication. It’s not anything we’ve discussed, it’s not something we’ve considered, or have had to think about.

"It’s just unfortunate that Kevin’s unwell because people then jump to conclusions on the back of some sort of made-up stuff.”

Ross is hopeful of having Nisbet available for the visit of Livingston next weekend, which should boost the forward’s chances of being named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova, and Austria next month.

"I think along wiith the fact he featured at Euro 2020 his form for me early season has been brilliant, he’s been really, really good at the start of this season so hopefully that’s enough for him to be included again.”

Loan signing James Scott, who arrived from Hull City on a season-long loan on Friday, was pitched into action after just two training sessions given the absence of Nisbet and Christian Doidge, and the Hibs head coach was happy with the 20-year-old’s performance.

"Very pleased with James; it was hard coming in and only training twice and in the early part of the game we didn’t play well so that was hard for him as well.

"The latter part of the first half and the second in particular he was excellent. To get those number of minutes out of him as well was pleasing because he’s not played a lot of football recently.

"I think he showed why I was so keen to bring him here. He was unlucky not to score but I think he’ll fit well with how we play and be a big asset for us.”

