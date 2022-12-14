While the World Cup has offered manager’s the time to work with their squads ahead of the resumption of Scottish Premiership action, Hibs boss Lee Johnson will not be the only boss hoping that it has also given officials some time and space to work on refining VAR.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson admits the introduction of VAR in Scotland has taken away some of his love for the game. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The video assistant referee technology was introduced to the top flight prior to the Qatar 2022 hiatus and attracted plenty of criticism, as lengthy delays killed the momentum of matches, favouring sides who set out to disrupt the rhythm of play.

But, heading through to Ibrox to face Rangers on Thursday as domestic action resumes, Johnson is hoping that some of those introductory creases have been ironed out.

“I hope it settles down. I’ve not enjoyed it. I know we have been on the wrong end but it’s taken away a little bit of the thing I love about football. I really hope that changes because I don’t want to not be in love with football on the touchline.

“It’s taken away that feeling of celebration, I love jumping on my mates, my staff, just like any fan would, because of how hard we and our players work. But, I don’t feel I can do that because I don’t trust it at the moment.

“I want to trust it and I know the media were presented with the percentiles from the refs association. But there’s still a bit to do in my eyes.”

In Qatar, the time added on at the end of games has been eyebrow-raising at times but has ensured that reviewing footage does not rob players and fans of game-time and has ensured that players who disrupt the flow of a game or attempt to run down the clock are not rewarded.

“The added time is a really contentious part. But I think it’s too easy to kill the flow of a game. As a manager that wants flow I can be left frustrated with opposition tactics and then not getting the minutes back. Particularly if you go a goal down.

“Sometimes it plays in your favour, but I’d like a clock somewhere that kills that time wasting tactic. I’d like someone to be accountable for the added time and present it on the scoreboard. Say 30 seconds for that, two minutes for that.

“Sometimes you wonder how they’ve got to the random number of minutes. That would make the game more understandable to the fans.”

Regardless how much time is added on at Ibrox, Johnson wants his men to make the most of every minute.

"Our players have to have the mindset of wanting to go and be the best individual player on the pitch within the team structure.”

Expecting a partisan atmosphere as Michael Beale takes charge, Johnson knows what it feels like to combat that.

"Rangers, historically, come out strong. I remember playing there for Kilmarnock the game after Rangers went into administration and it was a show of unity. But we won.