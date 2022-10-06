'It wasn’t like he got drunk and fell off a table': Hibs' Momodou Bojang facing several weeks on sidelines after road run injury

Momodou Bojang is now sidelined with a groin injury.

Gambian striker Bojang, who has made seven substitute appearances since arriving on loan in the summer from Rainbow in his homeland, sustained his injury while doing some extra “unsanctioned” work.

“He did a long road run and came back here with a strained groin which is not ideal,” said his manager Lee Johnson. “I can’t really be too critical because he’s doing it because he believes it’s the right thing to do and it was extra work. It wasn’t like he got drunk and fell off a table.

“With the personality of Momo, he’s just pure heart. Technically there’s a lot of work to do but he’s only 21. If you look back to what coaching he has and hasn’t had, there’s a lot there to do. It was an educated punt (to sign him) in that sense from us.

“He gets chances but he’s got to convert those chances. He’s fast, he’s a willing runner who runs in behind and he’s a pest to play against. We took that risk to see whether we could offer him top-class coaching and facilities to try and professionalise him in a completely different culture to what he’s used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad