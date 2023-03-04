'It was banter': David Martindale left perplexed by middle finger red card and says Hibs captain will back him up

The West Lothian side slumped to their fourth defeat on the bounce and the afternoon’s misery was compounded when the home gaffer incurred the wrath of referee Chris Graham.
“I’m not going to tell any lies,” said Martindale. [Hibs goalkeeper David] Marshall asked how long was to go and I shouted back ‘there’s a minute left’ and showed him my middle finger. He laughed, I laughed and I got sent off for making an offensive gesture.”
Martindale was stunned when the match officials did not see the funny side. And, he says, he wasn't the only one, adding: “Marshall grabbed me in the tunnel and asked if I got sent off for that. I said yes, and he said that if I needed him to say anything to please let him know. I just said there was a minute left [and gestured] and then I was sent off. If I was to say an expletive then I think that’s a sending off. Maybe I let the boys down a wee bit today with that. I never did it in that context [of showing disrespect], it wasn’t in anger. Marshall and I were both laughing.”
Martindale says he will not take advice before deciding whether to lodge an appeal. “The referee said he didn’t want to send me off and I said ‘but you did’,” he added. “Surely in that context it is not offensive and that must carry a bit of weight. I would argue it wasn’t done in an offensive way. It was a bit of banter with Marshall. He laughed, I laughed. That was it.”